Scotland business

MPs say RBS boss 'withheld information'

Ross McEwan

But Ross McEwan says he replied in "good faith" to questions about alleged criminal activity.

  • 14 September 2018
Brexit: Carney makes property crash warning

Bank of England governor Mark Carney tells the cabinet a no-deal Brexit could see home prices plunge.

  • 14 September 2018
Care home told to make urgent improvements

The Care Inspectorate has criticised how residents at Clachan of Campsie House in Lennoxtown are looked after.

House of Fraser customers refused refunds

  • 14 September 2018
Mike Ashley: I've been stabbed in the back

  • 14 September 2018
Wetherspoons warns of pricier pints

  • 14 September 2018
Dark side of dairy

On the trail of the live calf export lorries travelling from Scotland to Europe

  • 10 September 2018
Pay to view

Could Edinburgh be next for a tourist tax?

  • 13 September 2018
'Never knowingly undersold'

John Lewis faces pressure to question the slogan that arguably defines its business model

  • 13 September 2018
Douglas Fraser

Brexit, Ready or not?

At least one Whitehall department is a long way from being ready for a "no-deal" Brexit. The spending watchdog has laid bare the scale of its challenge.

13 September 2018
Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

