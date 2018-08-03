Scotland politics

Top Stories

Family of murdered teen meet minister

Michelle Stewart

The family of a murdered teenager have met Humza Yousaf to call for better rights for victims of crime.

  • 3 August 2018
  • From the section Scotland

Wings Over Scotland channel reopens

The pro-independence YouTube channel had been shut down after the BBC claimed it breached its copyright.

Concerns over Scotch whisky protections

The EU's chief negotiator voices concerns about protections for goods like Scotch whisky after Brexit.

Queensferry Crossing project 'well managed'

'Hunger strike' over refugee evictions

Provide baby boxes 'to reduce sleep risks'

  • 2 August 2018
  • From the section Health
  • comments

Share with BBC News

Elsewhere on the BBC

Football phrases

15 sayings from around the world