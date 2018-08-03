Scotland politics
Family of murdered teen meet minister
The family of a murdered teenager have met Humza Yousaf to call for better rights for victims of crime.
- 3 August 2018
Wings Over Scotland channel reopens
The pro-independence YouTube channel had been shut down after the BBC claimed it breached its copyright.
- 2 August 2018
Concerns over Scotch whisky protections
The EU's chief negotiator voices concerns about protections for goods like Scotch whisky after Brexit.
- 2 August 2018
Queensferry Crossing project 'well managed'
- 2 August 2018
'Hunger strike' over refugee evictions
- 1 August 2018
Provide baby boxes 'to reduce sleep risks'
- 2 August 2018
Half of Scots sign organ donor register
- 1 August 2018
Former Holyrood presiding officer dies
- 31 July 2018
World Press Photo exhibition at Holyrood
- 1 August 2018
MPs urge a rethink of UK devolution
- 31 July 2018
Councillor suspended in anti-Semitism row
- 31 July 2018
Cancer detection 'going in wrong direction'
- 31 July 2018
