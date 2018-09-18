Scotland politics

Scotland's migration needs 'similar to UK'

Pedestrians in Edinburgh

A report concludes that Scotland does not need a "very different" policy to the rest of the UK.

Fine over £100,000 Scottish Tory donation

The Irvine Unionist Club failed to properly register the donation to the Scottish Conservatives in 2016.

What are P1 assessments really like?

MSPs are set to debate calls to scrap national assessments for P1 pupils - but how do the tests work?

  18 September 2018
  • From the section Scotland

Teachers reject 3% pay increase

  18 September 2018
  • From the section Scotland

Live 'Lessons to learned' over delay of BTP merger

Probe into MP's election expenses dropped

Pay to stay

Could Edinburgh be the next European city to charge a tourism tax?

  13 September 2018
  • From the section Scotland

Brexit: All you need to know

A guide to plans for the UK to leave the European Union, after the 2016 referendum.

Empty shelves?

Will a no-deal Brexit really lead to shortages in supermarkets?

Testing times for the Scottish government

Parents are decidedly engaged in the debate about P1 assessment - the pragmatic one, rather than the political.

18 September 2018
Brian Taylor Political editor, Scotland

