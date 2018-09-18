Scotland politics
Scotland's migration needs 'similar to UK'
A report concludes that Scotland does not need a "very different" policy to the rest of the UK.
Fine over £100,000 Scottish Tory donation
The Irvine Unionist Club failed to properly register the donation to the Scottish Conservatives in 2016.
What are P1 assessments really like?
MSPs are set to debate calls to scrap national assessments for P1 pupils - but how do the tests work?
- 18 September 2018
- From the section Scotland
Teachers reject 3% pay increase
- 18 September 2018
- From the section Scotland
Live 'Lessons to learned' over delay of BTP merger
- From the section Scotland politics
Probe into MP's election expenses dropped
What's on at Holyrood?
- 17 September 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Concern over EU 'talent loss' post-Brexit
- 18 September 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
- comments
Health board fears over Brexit disruption
- 17 September 2018
- From the section Scotland
- comments
Swinney: 'Irresponsible' to scrap P1 tests
- 16 September 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Ruth Davidson: I self-harmed as a teenager
- 16 September 2018
- From the section UK
Independence supporters hold rally
- 15 September 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Pay to stay
Could Edinburgh be the next European city to charge a tourism tax?
- 13 September 2018
- From the section Scotland
Brexit: All you need to know
A guide to plans for the UK to leave the European Union, after the 2016 referendum.
- 17 September 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Empty shelves?
Will a no-deal Brexit really lead to shortages in supermarkets?
- 4 September 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Testing times for the Scottish government
Parents are decidedly engaged in the debate about P1 assessment - the pragmatic one, rather than the political.
18 September 2018
