South Scotland
Top Stories
First minister 'disappointed' by EWM move
Nicola Sturgeon says her government will do all it can to keep the company's head office in Scotland.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Rerouting plan over landslip risk
A stretch of the A76 has been reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic lights for nearly four years.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Murder accused was 'risk to others'
A mental health nurse tells a trial about his assessment of a man accused of murdering a Borders postwoman.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Two-year-old 'serious' after car crash
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Jury urged to convict Rangers bus driver
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Blackbird nest keeps car off the road
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Hen harrier disappearances 'suspicious'
- 22 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Sport
Latest stories
Jamieson backs Dumfries golfer
Scott Jamieson believes Liam Johnston and Grant Forrest are ready to make their way on to the main European Tour after impressing in Andalucia.
- 22 May 2018
Scotland lands ice hockey championships
Teams from around the world will head to Dumfries Ice Bowl for two major competitions next year.
- 18 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Exiles to come from a’ the airts
-
Grant offers Hawick social group food for thought
-
Peebles man threatened to slit another man's throat if he turned up in court
-
Dumfries schoolgirls escape with their lives after terrifying ordeal at Sandyhills
-
Peeblesshire pensioner accused of sending under age girl sexual messages
-
Borders man found guilty of possessing indecent images of children