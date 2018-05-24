South Scotland

First minister 'disappointed' by EWM move

Nicola Sturgeon says her government will do all it can to keep the company's head office in Scotland.

Rerouting plan over landslip risk

A stretch of the A76 has been reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic lights for nearly four years.

Murder accused was 'risk to others'

A mental health nurse tells a trial about his assessment of a man accused of murdering a Borders postwoman.

Jamieson backs Dumfries golfer

Scott Jamieson believes Liam Johnston and Grant Forrest are ready to make their way on to the main European Tour after impressing in Andalucia.

  • 22 May 2018

Scotland lands ice hockey championships

Teams from around the world will head to Dumfries Ice Bowl for two major competitions next year.

  • 18 May 2018

