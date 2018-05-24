Tayside and Central Scotland
Man arrested over roadside body 'murder'
Police are now treating the death of Annalise Johnstone, whose body was found in Perthshire, as murder.
Woman arrested over 'child abduction bid'
Police say they are "aware of concerns" on social media over the alleged incident in Dundee.
Man charged over serious sexual assault
The 32-year-old is expected to appear in court on Thursday following the alleged attack in Dundee's Seagate.
Text 'distracted' fatal crash lorry driver
'Weaknesses' in NHS Tayside management
One person killed in three-vehicle crash
Hen harrier disappearances 'suspicious'
Elite League unveils 11-team structure
The Elite League will drop to 11 teams next season after confirming no team will replace the Edinburgh Capitals.
Midfielder Madianga joins Dundee
Dundee sign French midfielder Kharl Madianga on a one-year contract after a successful trial at Dens Park.
