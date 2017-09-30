Special reports
Partition - 70 years on
- 7 August 2017
Trump takes office
- 30 September 2017
Islamic State conflict
- 30 September 2017
World
Six reasons Trump’s wall may not actually get built
The key things that could topple the US president's border barrier.
- 15 June 2017
Is anything left of this city?
The devastation caused by the battle to rid the Iraqi city of so-called Islamic State.
- 9 August 2017
Global warming
Six graphics that explain climate change
- 15 February 2016
Europe migrant crisis
Latest news and reports on the unfolding migrant crisis in the Mediterranean
- 21 April 2015
