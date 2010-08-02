Middle East conflict
'Feels like normal life in Gaza'
The BBC's Quentin Sommerville in Gaza City explains how day-to-day life is beginning to return to some kind of normality following the ceasefire agreed by Hamas and Israel on Tuesday.
Israel 'considered' Gaza reoccupation
Israeli minister Yuval Steinitz says the country "seriously considered" a full military reoccupation of Gaza.
