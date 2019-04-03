The Hurricane: Fighting for titles, fighting for justice, fighting for freedom
- 3 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Rubin Carter. The Hurricane. A boxer whose fight for titles became a battle for freedom.
Carter became prisoner number 45472 after being convicted of a triple murder at the Lafayette Bar and Grill in 1966.