Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information.

This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law. You can find additional information here. Find out more about information and privacy.

The BBC will collect and process the personal information that you have provided to us about yourself [and your child]. This personal information is your name, address, email address, social media handles and contact numbers.

The BBC will also collect and process certain special categories of more sensitive personal information that you provide. This information may include details about your personal finances, mental health, medical diagnoses and treatment plans and the impact on other areas of your life such as work and relationships.

We will only ask you to provide such information where we have a lawful basis to do so. If you choose to provide such information, please carefully consider if you wish to disclose such information.

The personal information [and special categories of information] that you provide will be processed securely for the purposes of finding stories around topics that are relevant to the audience - including money and mental health. This may be for research, or we may contact you further about your story to ask you to participate in producing your story for publication.

The legal basis on which the BBC processes special categories of information you have provided is on the basis of the substantial public interest in the BBC producing journalistic content.

In order to determine the period for which we will retain your information, we consider the following factors: the duration of production, the ongoing relevance of the issue, the likelihood of reposting or revisiting the story and legal retention requirements. We intend to retain your information for a period of two years after which it will be deleted.

If you have any questions about how the BBC handles your personal information, or you wish to find out about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. You will also be able to find out more information about how the BBC processes your information and how you can contact the BBC's Data Protection Officer. Where there is inconsistency between those documents and this notice, this notice shall prevail.

If you raise a concern with the BBC about the way it has handled your personal information, you are entitled to lodge a concern with a supervisory authority. In the UK, the supervisory authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).