When a team of English teenagers walked out in front of 90,000 boisterous fans at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium for a crucial World Cup match in 1971, it was unlike anything they had ever known at home.

In England, women's teams usually played in parks with a handful of spectators. Women's football had been banned by the FA for the previous 50 years. This is the story of that forgotten, pioneering team - and why they were decades ahead of their time.

