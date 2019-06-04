Women's World Cup: The lost lionesses - England's forgotten football trailblazers
- 4 June 2019
When a team of English teenagers walked out in front of 90,000 boisterous fans at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium for a crucial World Cup match in 1971, it was unlike anything they had ever known at home.
In England, women's teams usually played in parks with a handful of spectators. Women's football had been banned by the FA for the previous 50 years. This is the story of that forgotten, pioneering team - and why they were decades ahead of their time.
