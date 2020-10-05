Covid on campus: Partying, isolating and sometimes both

My friend Gabriel who I knew at school, but who took a gap year and has only just arrived, also thinks the university has been half-hearted about enforcing the rules, as if they didn't really expect people to follow them. It's true that people have been bombarded with emails about social distancing, and Gabriel says his name was taken at a party by some graduate students dressed in green uniforms - a sign that he may receive a warning - but otherwise it's been up to the students themselves to behave responsibly. And inevitably some haven't.