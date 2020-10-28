Leaving care: ‘I made it to university, but then I fell through the cracks'

Life in the hostel was challenging. All sorts of people were coming and going at all hours, there were fights and disagreements, people threatening each other. A young man who'd recently been released from prison was living on the other side of a thin wall. Downstairs, a woman with severe mental health issues tried to kill herself and it was Kim who found her. Others lived there because they didn't get on with their parents. All of them were vulnerable, homeless and under 25.