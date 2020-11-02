Can Brexit bring back the glory days of British fishing?

And while Grimsby may not be much of a fishing town any more it is still very much a fish town. It still excels at filleting and packaging what other people (often Icelanders) catch, before selling it on to make healthy profits. The fish processing industry here now employs some 5,000 people directly. The town is fortunate that most of this fish, once processed, is sold inside the UK. But some Grimsby fish goes to the continent and depends on frictionless trade.