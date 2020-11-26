'What caring for my mum taught me about caring for my son'

One of the greatest gifts that came from supporting my mother was a deep understanding of the importance of self-care. She became unwell when I was around 11 years old. By the time I was 13 she was having regular stints in psychiatric units and struggling to leave her bedroom, often for weeks at a time. Over the following years we spoke a lot about her illness and she had many regrets. She wished she had paid attention to herself earlier. The reasons for my mother's illness were complicated, of course, but she had put herself at the bottom of the pile for a long time and she felt that was, at least in part, the reason her illness spiralled so out of control when it did. She made me promise that I wouldn't make the same mistake, that I would listen to my body, that I would claim space for myself when I was a mother. It was a lesson I have not forgotten.