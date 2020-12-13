‘I was in prison at 20 - and a music executive by 28’

Early on his final day in Feltham, with his bags packed for the move, Niyah managed to complete his final mix. But there wasn't time for him to burn the CD - Smart would have to do it for him while Niyah was being checked out of the prison. Worn down by Niyah's pleas, Smart found another tutor to take charge of his class. "I'll be real with you - I wouldn't do this for many people but I had to do it for Niyah," says Smart.