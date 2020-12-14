Contact tracer: 'People threaten us and block our calls'

More disturbing has been the abuse I have received down the phone: people shouting, "How dare you call me? This is all a scam!" Some people have objected, for some reason, to the "tone" of the voicemail messages they have received, or expressed anger about the number of calls. Worse still are threats, such as, "I'm going to come and find you and sort you out." No-one deserves abuse for trying to do their job. It seems that more and more people are denying the seriousness of the current situation - just because they weren't very ill they decide it's a hoax.