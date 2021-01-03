‘My husband’s ashes are still unscattered, but we're doing OK’

In that first year after his death, I was so wounded, and it was the girls who felt it. They looked to me to make it better. In that first year, there were so many things I didn't know how to do. I had to learn how to pay all the bills for the electricity and the gas because they'd always been in his name. I had to work out how to get the house clean and tidy without his help. In the first winter after he died, I didn't even know how to get the heating working - Russell had a special trick for getting the pilot light on, so we lived for weeks, cold and miserable. Mostly, I didn't know how to hold them, how to make them feel better.