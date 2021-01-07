How six brothers - and their lions - terrorised a Libyan town

Hanan Abu-Kleish was at home on 17 April 2017 when a crowd of the Kanis' militiamen burst in. "One of them put a gun to my head," she says. "He asked me who was in the house, and I said, 'No-one.' But he dragged me to my father's room. They said to him: 'We're going to kill you first.' And they really did. I did everything I could to stop it. But they just pumped bullets into his chest."