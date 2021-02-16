"My mum was an alcoholic and it was a massive secret."

Pat would hide bottles of vodka around the house - under the mattress, between towels in the bathroom cupboard, in the toilet cistern. She'd down it in secret, and was drinking heavily on as many as five days out of every seven. So if Becky ever found one of her mum's stashed bottles she'd pour the vodka away, replace it with water and then carefully return the bottle to its hiding place. But neither of them ever talked about it.