Naga Munchetty: It’s time to talk about race

"The reality is we live in a time and place which like it or not, isn't equitable in terms of how races are perceived," Vernon explains. He never wants his son to be stereotyped as an angry black man, or as someone with a chip on their shoulder. He acknowledges it is sad that he has to have a conversation with his son asking him not to draw attention to himself. It's not one he thinks a white father would have to have with his child.