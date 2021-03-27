Covid lockdown projects: How you danced, wrote, ran and invented games

I'm sitting, typing. The rain spreads across the window in glossy veins. We can't go out, anyway, but the weather adds to the feeling of being stuck. So here I am inside, listening to music so familiar I can hear the next track as the first starts to fade. I flip over the record and reset the needle. And I'm crying. Happy tears... memory tears... tears of gratitude. Because you may be in lockdown but I'm at the gig of my life and all it took to get here was a song.