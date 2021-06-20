The Lazarus heist: How North Korea almost pulled off a billion-dollar hack

Firstly, instead of playing in the public parts of the casino, the thieves booked private rooms and filled them with accomplices who would play at the tables; this gave them control over how the money was gambled. Secondly, they used the stolen money to play Baccarat - a wildly popular game in Asia, but also a very simple one. There are only two outcomes on which to bet, and a relatively experienced player can recoup 90% or more of their stake (an excellent outcome for money launderers, who often get a far smaller return). The criminals could now launder the stolen funds and look forward to a healthy return - but to do so would take careful management of the players and their bets, and that took time. For weeks, the gamblers sat inside Manila's casinos, washing the money.