Was moral campaigner Mary Whitehouse ahead of her time?

A current issue Whitehouse would recognise is no-platforming at universities - the idea of denying controversial speakers the chance to speak at an institution. Her diaries reveal an exhausting schedule as she spent much of the year on the road, addressing student unions and debating with prominent names from the adult entertainment industry. One was Victor Lownes, who ran Playboy Clubs in Europe. She often shaped the wording of the motions on pornography and indecency to frame the debate in a more nuanced way than censorship versus free speech.