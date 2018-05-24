Technology
Google 'stole my video footage'
Film-maker claims his footage has been misused, after an internal Google video leaks online.
GDPR quiz: How will privacy law affect you?
Test your knowledge of how the EU's data protection law could affect you.
- What is GDPR?
- Sharing of pupils' data put on hold
FBI acts to stop cyber-attack on Ukraine
Malware that could 'kill' home routers has been thwarted by the FBI's action against the malicious site.
Uber to open Paris lab for flying taxis
Tesla boss Musk rants at press on Twitter
- 23 May 2018
Steam store school-shooting game 'appalling'
- 23 May 2018
Uber ends Arizona driverless car programme
- 23 May 2018
Trump barred from blocking Twitter users
- 23 May 2018
Tesla attacked for 'misleading' Autopilot
- 23 May 2018
Hackers find more than a dozen BMW flaws
- 23 May 2018
Amazon defends giving police face ID tech
- 23 May 2018
FBI admits miscounting locked-out phones
- 23 May 2018
I wish mum's phone was never invented
- 23 May 2018
Mission launches to weigh Earth's water
- 22 May 2018
Privacy shake-up looms
Small businesses struggle to prepare for GDPR
- 22 May 2018
Fortnite micro-industry
Pro-gamers tutor new players in the popular online game.
- 23 May 2018
Fatal confusion?
As cars become more automated are we taking too many risks?
- 22 May 2018
Expensive remittances
The problem of sending cash back home
- 18 May 2018
What is GDPR?
Europe's new data law explained
- 4 May 2018
Synth suspense
The return of Channel 4's Humans
- 16 May 2018
Samsung AI centre to be based at Cambridge
The tech giant is to open an artificial intelligence lab in Cambridge to study health and communication.
Click - the world of technology
Is this the ultimate autonomous car?
- 10 May 2018
Self-driving pods for the Lake District
- 11 May 2018
Gamers mine cryptocurrency for charity
- 3 May 2018
Video games alert
From virtual reality to retro gaming
- 7 June 2017
Cyber-hacks
- 17 February 2016
#BBCTrending
- 10 December 2013
Tomorrow's Cities
- 17 January 2017
