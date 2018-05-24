Technology

Top Stories

Google 'stole my video footage'

Philip Bloom footage

Film-maker claims his footage has been misused, after an internal Google video leaks online.

Hands on with new tech

Video 2:59

Xbox controller a 'first' for disabled gamers

Video 1:32

Smart socks send data to your physio

Video 1:32

Playing fantasy football with AI

Video 1:12

LG's G7 phone shuns separate speakers

Features & Analysis

Privacy shake-up looms

Small businesses struggle to prepare for GDPR

  • 22 May 2018
  • From the section Wales
Video 2:29

Fortnite micro-industry

Pro-gamers tutor new players in the popular online game.

  • 23 May 2018
  • From the section Sussex

Fatal confusion?

As cars become more automated are we taking too many risks?

Expensive remittances

The problem of sending cash back home

Video 1:53

What is GDPR?

Europe's new data law explained

Synth suspense

The return of Channel 4's Humans

Our Experts

Samsung AI centre to be based at Cambridge

The tech giant is to open an artificial intelligence lab in Cambridge to study health and communication.

22 May 2018
Rory Cellan-Jones Technology correspondent

Tesla boss Musk rants at press on Twitter

Unhappy with recent coverage, the electric car mogul said he will launch a website to assess credible news stories.

23 May 2018
Dave Lee North America technology reporter

Click - the world of technology

Video 1:23

Is this the ultimate autonomous car?

Video 1:30

Self-driving pods for the Lake District

Video 1:34

Gamers mine cryptocurrency for charity

Special reports

Video games alert

From virtual reality to retro gaming

  • 7 June 2017

Cyber-hacks

  • 17 February 2016

#BBCTrending

  • 10 December 2013

Tomorrow's Cities

  • 17 January 2017

Share with BBC News