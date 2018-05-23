Video games

PS4 in 'final phase' of its life cycle

The announcement is being seen as a sign that a new, more powerful console is on the way.

Epic offers $100m Fortnite prize fund

Epic Games has announced it will be putting up a $100m prize fund for first year of competitive play.

World of Warcraft attacker jailed in US

A man accused of disrupting the video game's computer servers faces a year in prison.

China arrests PUBG cheat suspects

The cheats helped players survive longer in the hugely popular survival shooter game.

Boy, 13, is youngest Fortnite pro player

Kyle Jackson from Sidcup in Kent is set to compete for cash prizes in events all over the world.

Video highlights

Video

'I want to be your Fortnite buddy'

Game On: Underworld Ascendant

Video

Syrian war refugees inspire video game

Video

Pro-gamer at 13 'a dream for all kids'

Video

God of War: Opening gaming up to new emotions

Video

Nintendo celebrates Bafta hat trick

Video

Tim Schafer: My games suffered 'bit rot'

Video

Street Fighter II: AR gives game new life

Video

Should you limit kids' time on Fortnite?

Video

New Sega Mega Drive game made on '90s kit

Video

Tiny Tamagotchi bids for UK comeback

Video

Electric VR suit shocks gamers

Video

Flat-pack kit promises affordable AR

Video

Preview: Assassin’s Creed Origins

Video

Has Destiny 2 pleased video games fans?

Video

'Why we love retro video gaming'

Video

Meet the UK's most popular female gamer

Video

'Golden coder' making games apps at 82

Video

Could free-roaming take VR to next level?

Video

Peter Jackson's AR studio reveals demo

Video

Gay 'dad dating' game is a surprise hit

Video

Hands-on with the Destiny 2 Beta

Video

Far Cry 5: Game causes online outcry

Video

Call of Duty: WWII hands-on preview

Video

E3: Nightmares come alive in VR hospital

Video

E3: Blind gamer takes on the games industry

Video game gambling banned in Belgium

Fortnite chat raises stranger danger fear

Features and Analysis

Game On: 15 years in New Eden

First timer

Fortnite explored

  • 14 March 2018

Newsbeat Overwatch ambition

Newsbeat Action tales

Newsbeat Moving on

Newsbeat Indie gaming

Overwatch ambition

Retro gaming

Inspired by Trump

Coffee-powered buses

Mario's comeback

Vanishing VR strategy

Newsbeat The brains behind the Switch

Newsbeat Sponsored gamers

Newsbeat Virtual stars

Dark side of gaming

