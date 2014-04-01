How tech firms are celebrating April Fool's Day
April Fool's Day could not pass without a few technology stories that test the bounds of credibility, although it isn't always easy to separate the jokes from reality.
A "goat simulator" released on 1 April, which promises users the experience of life as a goat via a game that allows them to "wreck stuff", would seem to have all the hallmarks of a classic April Fool - but it is true.
The BBC has rounded up some of the top technology news stories that are not.
DIY Apple repairs
Apple's products have earned a reputation as hard-to-fix so it came as something of a surprise to learn that it had bought iFixit, the company dedicated to DIY repairs.
On iFixit's website, it declared itself proud to have been acquired by Apple and said that it would "become a key player in the future of Apple device development".
"As part of the deal Apple made a commitment to produce the most replaceable electronic devices and personal computers on the market. This is a clear win for the whole iFixit community," it said.
Much of its repair work would centre on upgrades, it went on.
"Visit any of our Apple Store locations and an army of well-groomed young people will happily take your money and congratulate your excellent taste."
Google Pokemon
The search giant traditionally throws itself into the the spirit of April Fool's Day, and this year is no exception.
The company is offering Auto Awesome Photobombs for Google+, which allow users to upload an image of David Hasselhoff, described by the search giant as "everyone's favourite crime-fighting rock star lifeguard" to their photos.
It has also claimed to have added emoji support for the Chrome browser on Android and iOS. The add-on will translate web pages into emoji icons to make them faster to read, it says.
Its most elaborate joke though is an update for Android and iPhone versions of Google Maps that lets users go around the world catching Pokemon.
The game is real but comes with a fictional job ad, offering the position of "Pokemon master" for those who could catch all 150 Pokemon.
Smart gloves
Mobile phone manufacturers HTC and Samsung chose to poke fun at the growing range of smart wearables on the market with both advertising a fake smart glove.
"Imagine the power of complete smartphone creative freedom. Now imagine that freedom in the shape of a glove," said HTC.
Meanwhile rival Samsung announced its first "all-over-hand" wearable device, dubbed Fingers.
The fictional smart glove features a 3in (8cm) LED display, 16 megapixel camera, as well as gyro, barometer, compass, heart rate, proximity, thermometer, voice and gesture recognition sensors. It can be solar charged by raising your hand towards the sun.
"Samsung Fingers reinvents and modernises the classic use of the human hand," it said in a perfectly believable press release.
Adult-free internet
Meanwhile a UK-based broadband news site decided to use the day to take a swipe at what it sees as increased internet censorship, following the blocking of adult content by leading UK ISPs.
ISPReview reported that now ISPs were going a step further and had unanimously agreed to support a government initiative aiming to make the internet friendlier to "those under the age of five, and Justin Bieber".
It would involve, it reported, the removal of "all content depicting or involving adults".
ISPs would use real-time advanced Deep Packet Inspection technology to "allow them, for example, to replace images of women's underwear on the Marks and Spencer's website with a crayon drawn alternative created by local children", it added.
3D tower
The Register decided to poke fun at the increasing press interest in the wonders of 3D printing.
It reported that BT's iconic central London tower would be replaced by a 3D-printed version.
Due its lightweight plastic construction the tower would be "unable to carry today's payload of telecommunications equipment and hospitality suites at the top", it reported.
But the design would have some advantages.
"In the event of a terrorist bomb attack the lightweight 3D printed BT Tower will fall harmlessly onto the 3D printed version of Euston Station below," it said.