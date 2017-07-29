Cyber-hacks

Robot cracks open safe live on stage

To rapturous applause, hackers bust open a leading brand of safe with a small robot at Def Con.

Dave Lee North America technology reporter
Pirates 2.0: How hackers target shipping

Weak defences are leaving cargo vessels vulnerable to cyber-attacks, say experts.

'Easy to expose secret web habits'

Kasparov: 'Embrace' the AI revolution

Power firms alerted on hacker threat

Deceitful data helps to thwart hackers

Hackers 'could make car wash attack'

Ransomware 'here to stay', warns Google

N Korea hackers 'want cash not secrets'

Cyber-security industry 'lacks empathy'

Hiding out among the net's criminals

The myth of the 'sophisticated' hacker

Shoddy data-stripping leads to cyber-leaks

Ukraine braces for further cyber-attacks

Cyber-offenders put through rehab camp

Staging security at the National Theatre

China set to launch an 'unhackable' net

The mindset you need to avoid cyber-crime

Sweden data leak 'a disaster', says PM

Huge dark web drug sites shut down

