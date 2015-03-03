Image copyright Valve Image caption Half-life remains one of gaming's best known series, despite there not having been a new title in close to a decade

HTC's chairwoman has apologised for suggesting a Half-life video game was being developed for her firm's virtual reality helmet.

Cher Wang told the BBC on Monday that HTC was "co-operating with Half-life".

The lauded video game's creator Valve co-developed the VR headset, so Ms Wang's comment fuelled expectations that a new game in the franchise was being made.

However, the BBC later learned that Valve had been surprised by the claim.

A source close to the US company indicated that it was not in fact working on a virtual reality Half-life game at this time, and believed Ms Wang must have been confused.

The HTC Vive is set to go on sale before the end of the year

Ms Wang has since provided further clarification.

"Regarding my BBC interview with Dave Lee yesterday, I would like to apologise for any confusion caused when I referred to individual games titles," she said.

"In response to a question on specific games, I misspoke when I referred to our working together with Valve on a particular game, when instead I meant our collaboration with Valve on developing next-generation virtual reality experiences for gaming.

"I am very excited about the work we are doing with Valve, and look forward to bringing our HTC Vive to market later this year."

Transcript of the original interview:

BBC: One of Valve's most famous games is the Half-life series, and I know there are millions and millions of gamers that are desperate for a new Half-life game to come out. Is the new Half-life going to be on the virtual-reality headset? Is that what Valve is going to do with this machine?

Cher Wang: I think Valve's best game is Dota, right, and Portal and [Team Fortress] and I think they are very keen to have them.

BBC: But how about Half-life - is that going to be on there?

Cher Wang: We are co-operating with Half-life, and I think... I hope, you know, it will be on it.

The wait continues

Half-life and its sequel Half-life 2 are sci-fi action titles set in a future in which an experiment goes wrong, resulting in aliens taking over the planet.

Players control the main protagonist, Dr Gordon Freeman, who resists the invasion.

Valve made two add-on episodes for Half-life 2, the last of which was released in 2007

The last instalment ended on a cliff-hanger, and Valve co-founder Gabe Newell hinted at the time that the story would be continued.

Despite strong sales and high review scores, Valve opted not to release further chapters. Rumours that it had instead decided to work on a third core title - Half-Life 3 - have since taken on a near-mythical status.

Valve is expected to provide more details about its virtual reality platform at a presentation at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco later.