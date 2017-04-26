Image copyright AFP Image caption Android devices were targeted by the apps, which can download malicious software once installed

App-based guides for games, including Fifa and Pokemon Go, were used to target more than 500,000 Android users with malware, a cyber-security company has said.

The apps, discovered on the Google Play Store, were designed to take control of devices before downloading malware.

Unwanted ads could then be displayed to users, for example, according to researchers at Check Point.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

More than 40 guide apps for popular games were found to be capable of delivering the malware to users' devices, Check Point said.

It is thought that the apps were downloaded between 528,000 and 1.8 million times, though it is not known how many of these downloads resulted in the deployment of malware.

"Since the actual apps do not contain any malicious code themselves, it's very hard to trace," said Daniel Padon, at Check Point.

He added that when Check Point had notified Google about the apps they had been removed.

But the researchers said that they continued to find more examples on the Play Store.

Connecting a botnet

Some of the apps were made available as long ago as November last year.

When one is downloaded, it asks users for device admin permission to ensure the software cannot be deleted.

It then attempts to establish a connection with a command and control server, turning the device into a bot in a botnet - a network of devices controlled from afar.

Malicious software can then be downloaded.

Mr Padon told the BBC that this could allow hackers to send illegitimate pop-up ads, use the device as part of a DDoS attack, or snoop on data sent via the device's network.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption EXPLAINED: What is a DDoS attack?

He said mobile botnets were becoming more common.

"We, other security vendors and Google have found different mobile botnets spreading via the Play Store," Mr Padon said.

"This is a hard thing to stop - it could have a devastating impact."

The approach could indeed be dangerous, agreed Nikolaos Chrysaidos at cyber-security firm Avast.

"At the moment, it seems like the cyber-criminals behind the threat are only interested in making money from ads," he said.

"The threat currently has very basic functionalities [...] However, there is nothing stopping the threat from becoming more sophisticated in the future."