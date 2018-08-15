Twitter suspends Alex Jones for one week

Image copyright EPA Image caption Alex Jones will not be able to post new messages or comment on others' posts for a week

Twitter is blocking the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from posting to its platform for a week.

The InfoWars broadcaster's past tweets will, however, remain viewable to others while his account is locked in a "read-only" mode.

The social network has not confirmed what prompted the action.

But the New York Times reported Mr Jones had tweeted a link to a video in which he called on his followers to ready their "battle rifles".

The BBC understands that Twitter judged this to be a violation of its rules against abusive behaviour.

Mr Jones has previously been widely criticised for repeating claims that the 9/11 attacks in New York were staged by the US government.

He has also claimed that many of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre were actors. The parents of two children shot in that attack are suing him for defamation, saying he had made "false, cruel, and dangerous assertions".

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Twitter sent this message to Mr Jones complaining of abusive behaviour

Apple's iTunes, Facebook and YouTube removed podcasts and other content by Mr Jones and InfoWars from their services last week.

Other tech firms have since taken similar action, including:

the video site Vimeo

the social networks LinkedIn and Pinterest

the photo site Flickr

the audio-streaming services Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn

the online marketing tool MailChimp

However, Twitter had resisted imposing a similar ban.

It said Mr Jones' accounts had not breached its rules, although CNN later highlighted past tweets that appeared to contradict this.

The social network did, however, promise to take action if there were ever any fresh infractions.

Techcrunch has reported that, according to the terms of the suspension, Mr Jones will still be able to use his account to view and search for other people's content, but he will not be able to tweet, like, comment or retweet material.

In addition, it said, he has been required to delete the link to his earlier Periscope video session, which itself is no longer online.

Among the last messages Mr Jones posted before the ban came into effect was a claim that InfoWars' main website had been forced offline by a cyber-attack.

Although he now faces many restrictions to his online activity, there are several outlets that have not blocked his content.

They include the social networks Google+, Gab and Tumblr. In addition, Google's Play store and Apple's iOS equivalent continue to host the InfoWars app.