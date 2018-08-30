New York renamed 'Jewtropolis' in map hack

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The renaming of New York City was an act of vandalism, said Snapchat, which is investigating the matter

New York City has been renamed "Jewtropolis" in mapping software used by social media site Snapchat and others.

The company called it an "act of vandalism" and said it was working with its partner Mapbox to "get this fixed immediately".

The issue was brought to Snapchat's attention by a concerned user, with many expressing disgust.

Screenshots on social media appeared to show other apps had also been affected.