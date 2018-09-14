Image copyright Square Enix Image caption Final Fantasy VII, one of the most popular games ever, has previously been re-released on platforms including the PS4

Several Final Fantasy games, including VII, IX and X will arrive on the Switch console next year, Nintendo has announced.

The Japanese firm also revealed a number of new Switch games, such as Animal Crossing and the latest in the Luigi's Mansion series.

These would also launch in 2019, according to the company.

One analyst said it suggested Nintendo could have a strong year ahead, after relatively few titles came out in 2018.

Nintendo also unveiled wireless controllers based on the design of those made for the 1980s Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). These will be available exclusively to members of the soon-to-launch digital subscription service, Switch Online.

NES controllers first appeared in 1983 - but they are still with us, albeit in an updated form

The service will let users play with friends online and access some older Nintendo titles.

It is due to open on 19 September.

Fees to access Switch Online start at £3.49 or $3.99 for one month, with a full year costing £17.99 or $19.99.

Some of the most significant, newly announced games coming to Switch are:

Final Fantasy VII, IX, X, X-2, XII: The Zodiac Age and XV Pocket Edition HD

Yoshi's Crafted World

Luigi's Mansion 3 (working title)

Animal Crossing

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Board game titles including Pandemic, Carcassonne and Settlers of Catan

Fans of Animal Crossing will be pleased to see a new version of the game on the way to Switch

And a character from Animal Crossing, helpful secretary Isabelle, will soon feature in Super Smash Bros - Nintendo's bouncy beat-em up.

Finally, a number of hardware bundles were unveiled for the first time, featuring Switch consoles with game-branded designs.

The Super Smash Bros and Pikachu-themed consoles will be sold with games included.

Piers Harding-Rolls, a gaming analyst at IHS Markit, said: "2018 has certainly been a bit slower in terms of really top-rated games on [Switch].

"Nintendo is obviously directing a lot of resources at the platform and is setting up for a strong 2019."

He added that Nintendo would also be looking forward to a successful Christmas period, with Super Smash Bros and the newly announced bundles due to be released before the end of the year.

Switch Online was important to get right, Mr Harding-Rolls said, because it would show that Nintendo could drum up long-term customer investment in the platform via subscriptions.

That could be key for attracting larger game publishers' online titles to Switch, he explained.

"The price point [of Switch Online] is low enough that I think people will adopt it," he told the BBC.