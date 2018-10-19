Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Nick Clegg is joining Facebook

Facebook has hired former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg as head of its global affairs and communications team.

The 51-year-old politician was leader of the Liberal Democrats and formed a coalition government with David Cameron and the Conservatives in 2010.

Facebook has faced intense scrutiny and the threat of government regulation following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and alleged election meddling.

Several prominent executives have left the company in the last year.

Mr Clegg's new job title will be Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook.

He will start work on Monday and will spend a week at the company's Menlo Park headquarters, before moving to California permanently in the new year.

The BBC understands Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg were personally involved in the recruitment.

