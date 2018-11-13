Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Pikachu has thick fur in Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Pikachu has been the approachable face of the Pokemon franchise for more than 20 years, but a new film trailer has left some fans unsettled.

The preview for Pokemon Detective Pikachu shows the character covered in thick yellow fur, which some fans have called "grotesque" and "disgusting".

While Pikachu has always been described as furry, it is the first time the character has been rendered in "life-like" 3D in an official capacity.

Many fans liked the realistic fur.

Image copyright The Pokemon Company/4Kids Entertainment Image caption Pikachu in the first video game, in early artwork and in the first appearance in the TV series

Image copyright The Pokemon Company/Nintendo Image caption The forthcoming Let's Go Pikachu game shows Pikachu with a fringe

Image copyright AFP Image caption Pikachu has been seen with a furry texture before

Pikachu appeared in the first Pokemon game, which was released in Japan in 1996.

It quickly became a global phenomenon and has become one of the best-selling entertainment franchises of all time.

Pikachu is an electric mouse and the animation series has previously showed the character with hair, albeit in a stylised and undefined way.

The new Warner Bros film is the first official movie to integrate Pokemon characters in real-world settings with actors.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds provides the voice for Pikachu, which has historically been voiced by Japanese actress Ikue Otani.

Skip Twitter post by @MinusWorld Detective Pikachu looks utterly grotesque but I think I actually want to see it. The fact that a Pokémon movie exists in that form is utterly baffling to me, I can’t not see how far they went with it. — Ollie Jameson (@MinusWorld) November 12, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @BeyondGhibli Really digging how the Detective Pikachu movie doesn't look like its playing it safe, at all. Those 'realistic' designs are so gross and unexpected - and I absolutely love it. Can't wait to see how freaky they get with this licence! — Joe O'Connell (@BeyondGhibli) November 13, 2018 Report

While many fans questioned the hyper-realistic art style of the film, others pointed out that it reflected what Pokemon might look like in real life.