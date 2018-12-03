Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actress Gal Gadot was caught using an iPhone to promote a Samsung smartphone

Samsung Mobile's promotional Twitter account in Nigeria has been caught sending updates about the Korean firm's phones via an Apple iPhone.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee spotted the mistake and shared an image of a tweet sent out using the iPhone Twitter app.

A separate analysis suggested that more than 300 of its tweets had been sent via the same mobile app.

The @SamsungMobileNG account was shut down and deleted soon after news of the mistake started to spread.

The offending tweet was being used to promote the organic LED display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The gaffe was revealed by the tweet bearing the words "via Twitter for iPhone" in its bottom right-hand corner.

Twitter analyst Luca Hammer trawled through 3,200 tweets sent by the Nigeria account and found that more than 10% (331) bore the same revealing message.

The Samsung Nigeria account has now been reinstated, but the offending tweets have been removed from its historical feed.

This is not the first time Mr Brownlee has noticed one firm's products being promoted via those of its rivals.

In September, Mr Brownlee noticed that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was paid by Google to promote its Pixel 2 phone, sent the tweets via an iPhone app.

Other celebrities using iPhones to promote Samsung's gadgets include actress Gal Gadot and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The most infamous example of this practice took place in Russia when Samsung brand ambassador Ksenia Sobchak was photographed in public and on TV using an Apple iPhone X. Samsung sued her for $1.6m (£1.26m) claiming breach of contract.