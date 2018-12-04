Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rudy Giuliani appears not to have noticed Twitter had turned his typo into a link

A critic of President Trump has taken advantage of a Twitter typo by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to mount an attack.

Mr Giuliani left out a space between a full stop and the following word within a tweet, which caused the text to become a link.

The prankster subsequently acquired the webpage it directed users to.

There, they posted a brief message saying: "Donald J Trump is a traitor to our country."

Mr Giuliani's tweet - which has been "liked" more than 39,000 times and retweeted more than 14,000 times - is still live, at the time of writing, four days after being created.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

Twitter turns text into a hyperlink only if it recognises the letters after a full stop as representing an established top-level domain (TLD) name.

In this case, the former New York mayor was unlucky to have begun his follow-up sentence with the word "in" - which is used to denote domains operated under the authority of India.

He should have been alerted to his typo by the text changing from black to blue but may not have noticed.

The website involved appears to have been set up by a marketing director based in Atlanta, Georgia, who acted within hours of the tweet being posted.

The domain's registration form shows that he paid for the rights for one year - the minimum period.

The BBC has contacted the person named in the form to seek comment.

Hundreds of other people have replied to the original post to draw attention to it and mock the mistake.

Love that the link still lives on and that the owner of the domain is from Georgia. It's Jeff Sessions! — MichaelAron (@MrMichaelAron) December 4, 2018

This is not the first time a Twitter typo by Mr Giuliani has drawn the wrong kind of attention.

In August, he accidentally wrote "hate 'me" rather than "hate 'em" leading several users to respond that they were happy to comply.

In that case, he also opted not to delete the tweet even after it had been noticed by the media.