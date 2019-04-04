Image copyright Britain's Future/Facebook Image caption Facebook adverts called on the public to write to their local MPs

A series of seemingly unconnected Brexit adverts on Facebook were overseen by the same lobbying firm, the Guardian has claimed.

The ads encourage members of the public to write to their local MP to call for a "no deal" exit from the European Union.

The groups have different names and appear to be run by individuals.

But The Guardian claims that the administrators are all connected to CTF Partners.

The political consultancy firm, founded by election strategist Sir Lynton Crosby, has not responded to requests for comment from the BBC.

Facebook has also not commented.

The social network introduced new rules around political adverts in the UK following revelations that Russian groups purchased ads to sow discord among voters.

In the UK, anyone placing an advert has to publicly name an individual who is registered to a UK postal address.

But it does not require them to reveal personal information about individual administrators.

The Guardian looked at adverts from groups such as Mainstream Network, Britain's Future and We are the 52%, all of which have appeared on Facebook in recent months.

Collectively the groups have spent at least £720,000 on political adverts, according to the newspaper.

The paper names three individuals, all of whom it claims have links to CTF Partners.

In an opinion piece in the Washington Post, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg called on governments to help regulate the social network in a variety of areas, including election integrity.

He has asked lawmakers and regulators to suggest new rules social networks can implement to protect elections.