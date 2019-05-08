Amazon accused of failing pregnant workers

A woman is suing Amazon, alleging that she was sacked because she was pregnant, raising more questions about working conditions in its warehouses.

According to tech news site CNET, the online retailer has been involved in seven similar legal cases brought by pregnant warehouse workers in the past eight years.

And all of these women allege Amazon failed to accommodate their needs.

In response, Amazon said it had never sacked anyone for being pregnant.

Amazon told BBC News: "It is absolutely not true that Amazon would fire any employee for being pregnant.

"We are an equal opportunity employer.

"We work with our employees to accommodate their medical needs, including pregnancy-related needs.

"We also support new parents by offering various maternity and parental leave benefits."

It did not comment on the cases, most of which were settled out of court.

The latest, brought by Beverly Rosales, who worked at Amazon's Golden State fulfilment centre, is due to be heard in the Superior Court of California in June.

It is not the first time questions have been raised by Amazon warehouse workers charged with preparing and shipping the millions of orders placed online every day.

Amazon has more than 613,000 employees, with 100,000 temporary workers employed over the Christmas period.