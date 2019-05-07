Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sundar Pichai showed off Duplex's newest automated booking facilities at the start of the event

Google is adding augmented reality features among other new capabilities to its core search tool.

The firm has also said it is extending its artificial intelligence booking tool to automatically fill out reservation forms on the web that span several pages on a users' behalf.

The firm is also expected to announced fresh hardware including lower-cost versions of its Pixel smartphones at its annual IO developers conference.

The event is underway in California.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai kicked off the keynote presentation - which is set to last about two hours - with an announcement that Google's search results would soon start to include podcasts.

Users will be able to listen to the recordings directly from the results page, he said, or save them for later playback if they prefer. They will also be searchable by content as well as title.

Image copyright Google Image caption A shark took to the stage in Augmented Reality

The firm's augmented reality chief Aparna Chennapragada was next on stage to demo how the technology - which mixes together computer graphics with real-world views - will also be used to enhance results.

She revealed that relevant searches would now yield 3D models that can be rotated and viewed on Google's own page or superimposed over a camera-captured image of the surrounding area.

This, she suggested, would help students explore new concepts or see how consumer goods would match with their current possessions.

Skip Twitter post by @GioKinto Building #AR into Google search is a huge leap for the tech - making it more accessible and useful. Example with the New Balance trainers is a good indication of where the next advertising/online shopping battleground will be #GoogleIO2019 pic.twitter.com/86pc1d9W5h — George Jijiashvili (@GioKinto) May 7, 2019 Report

Apple has also taken time to promote augmented reality at its recent developer conferences, but outside of gaming the tech has proved more of a gimmick than a compelling feature for many users across their day-to-day activities.

In a follow-up to last year's big announcement - a feature that allows Google to phone businesses and make computer-controlled voice bookings on a person's behalf - the company revealed plans to add fresh capabilities to its Duplex software.

In the future, it said it aimed to make it possible for users to ask its virtual assistant to book a movie ticket or a rental car for their next trip, for example.

It said its software would then automatically find a relevant rental car company and fill out all the forms including information about dates and vehicle preference by making reference to past choices and Gmail correspondence.

Duplex is available in most of the US but has yet to launch elsewhere.

More to follow