Current systems require people to remove liquids and laptops from their bags

Passengers at Heathrow airport will be able to keep their liquids and laptops inside their bags, once new security equipment is installed.

The airport is investing £50m in the computer tomography (CT) security scanners, to be rolled out over the next few years.

The technology, similar to CT scanners used in hospitals, provides a clear picture of a bag's contents.

Detailed 3D images can be easily rotated and dissected by staff.

Heathrow chief operations officer, Chris Garton, said: "This cutting-edge kit will not only keep the airport safe with the latest technology, but will mean that our future passengers can keep their focus on getting on with their journeys and less time preparing for security screening."

Aviation Minster Baroness Vere added: "Passenger safety remains our top priority, and this programme clearly shows the huge importance we place on security."

The technology is already being used in the US, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport and Chicago's O'Hare.

The US Transportation Security Administration hopes to deploy 300 of the scanners by 2020.