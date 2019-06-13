Vodafone suffers faults across Europe

Image copyright Getty Images

Vodafone says it is working to tackle "disruption" to its mobile and fixed-line broadband services.

It has experienced a fault with an international link used to transmit data between countries but is rerouting traffic to address the issue.

Reports on the DownDetector website indicate that subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Germany are among those affected.

The problem appears to have begun after 14:00BST.

Some affected users have, however, reported that issues with email and other internet-based activities have been resolved.

Skip Twitter post by @VodafoneIreland Update: Our service teams are currently working on resolving this issue and we will provide updates shortly. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed. — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) June 13, 2019 Report

The fault comes a day after the firm announced that it had begun allowing users to link their accounts to Amazon's Alexa service, letting them call contacts via the US company's smart speakers. However, there is no suggestion that this was the cause of the outage.