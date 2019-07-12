Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anyone caught using a handheld phone while driving in the UK is given three points on their licence and a fine of £60

Many people see Twitch as the go-to place to show off their gaming talents.

The practice of live streaming, or broadcasting your play session in real time, is what the website is known for.

Beyond gaming, the site is also home to another kind of streamer, with its "Just Chatting" category filled with personalities sitting at their computers and talking about their day.

So-called "IRL streaming" - derived from the internet jargon "in real life" - has become a popular pastime for many, with personalities like Pokimane and Loltyler1 amassing millions of followers through their regular real-life streams.

But some have taken this further, often filming their entire day while out and about in the real world, with some streamers keeping their camera on even in unacceptable situations.

Twitch has come down hard on these people, dolling out bans for those who continue to film even while driving a car.

Streaming sisters Bri and Katie Teresi had their joint channel temporarily suspended a few hours after they kept their live stream going while at the wheel.

Skip Twitter post by @briteresi Our channel got striked on Twitch because I was not being the best driver :/ I’m sorry guys, I won’t be distracted while driving again. I realize how stupid & reckless it is. @katieteresi & I will be streaming Vidcon from our YouTube channel! https://t.co/Dqs8sm1tmG — Bri Teresi @ VIDCON (@briteresi) July 11, 2019 Report

Polish streamer pajalockk similarly was hit with a ban after he kept his camera going while on the road.

And Mitch Jones, who has amassed 400,000 followers on Twitch, also apologised after he was banned from the platform for seven days in June for looking at his phone while driving during a live stream.

Skip Twitter post by @MitchJonez As many of you can see I’ve been banned from Twitch for a week for looking at my phone while driving I completely agree I’m putting myself and others in danger and I need to be more responsible. Thanks 🦀 — Mitch Jones (@MitchJonez) June 21, 2019 Report

Twitch has been enforcing its rules on people who film IRL streams in recent weeks.

One of its most popular stars was recently given a two-week ban for filming in a private space.

Guy Beahm, known as Dr Disrespect on Twitch, lost access to his 3.5 million followers for a fortnight for uploading a video which included a segment filmed in a toilet at a gaming conference.

Beahm has since apologised for the footage, saying he was "unaware of the legalities surrounding it".

At the time, one of the site's most popular streamers weighed in on this issue, calling the ban "a no-brainer".