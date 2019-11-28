Apple removes designer Ive from leadership page

Image copyright Apple website Image caption Apple has removed Sir Jonathan Ive's profile from the leadership page of their website

The profile of Sir Jonathan Ive, Apple's former chief design officer, has now been deleted from the company's leadership page, ending speculation about the date of his departure.

In June, Sir Jonathan announced he would be leaving, without saying when.

Apple says it will continue to be one of the "primary clients" of LoveFrom, a company he co-founded fellow Apple Watch designer Marc Newson.

"Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents," Tim Cook said in June.

The Apple chief executive said it would be "working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built".

"Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Jonathan was responsible for designing some of Apple's best-selling products, including the iPod

Sir Jonathan joined Apple in 1992 and led the design team since 1996. He was responsible for designing some of Apple's best-selling products, including the iPod, iMac and iPad.

"I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer," Sir Jony said in June.

"There is no question Jony Ive was one of the central figures in Apple's ascendancy and design philosophy but over recent years he has increasingly stepped back from day-to-day operations," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told BBC News.

Image copyright APPLE Image caption Apple's MacBook Pro was introduced at California's worldwide developers conference in 2017.

"Ive's departure is doubtless more about what he wants to do as an individual rather than issues with any specific products or services Apple offers.

"Ive's design philosophy will continue to exist inside Apple given how entrenched it has become during his time with the business."

London-born Sir Jonathan began his design career at Newcastle Polytechnic and served as chancellor of the Royal College of Art in London.

Prior to joining Apple, he designed an array of products, including microwave ovens and toothbrushes, at Tangerine.

And a former colleague at the company, Martin Darbyshire, told BBC News: "He has always been a brilliant designer, marrying the best of being a master craftsman with a strategic vision.

"I hope to see him now turn his focus to solving some of the big challenges of today - as I know he has the ability (and connections) to make a positive difference."