Sonos to end updates for old speakers

Sonos has announced it will no longer issue software updates for its older devices from May 2020.

The change affects four models sold between 2006 and 2015, including the Connect:Amp and Connect.

Without the updates, they will eventually lose functionality and access to other services will become limited.

Newer Sonos products connected with affected older ones will also be left out of future updates.

Sonos said the hardware had been "stretched to its technical limits in terms of memory and processing power".

And affected customers could upgrade to a newer device with a 30% discount in return for recycling the old product.

But the news has annoyed many Sonos owners.

In 2013, I refurbished my home and spent 1000s on an integrated music system based around Sonos central controllers to send music to every room. Now, I get an e mail, telling me that it's old and may as well be thrown in the bin. #sonos @sonos — Sergeant Harrison Burns (@HeatherChloeDog) January 22, 2020

And Sonos told BBC News 92% of the products it had ever shipped were still in use.

BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones tweeted it was "very poor marketing and damaging for the brand".

To be honest this doesn't worry me as I no longer use my older Sonos kit. But it's very poor marketing and damaging for the brand pic.twitter.com/IufOxcc3bd — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) January 22, 2020

Sonos's share price fell slightly following the announcement, closing at $14.80 (£11), down from a high of $15.05.