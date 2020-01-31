Image copyright Getty Images

Tesla boss Elon Musk has released an electronic dance music track titled "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe".

Mr Musk posted a teaser picture of himself in a studio shortly before sharing the track, which he wrote.

To mark the release of the song, Mr Musk decided to change his Twitter handle to E "D" M .

Last year Mr Musk released a song about the death of Harambe the gorilla, which was shot in a Cincinnati zoo in 2016 after a boy fell into its enclosure.

Mr Musk posted the new song on his Soundcloud page on Thursday, and told his followers that both the vocals and lyrics were entirely his own.

The surprise release sparked a wave of memes comparing Mr Musk to musician Post Malone following years of his followers claiming the pair look similar.

It is not clear whether Musk's girlfriend, pop musician Grimes, had a hand in helping to create the track.

Musk's latest venture comes after Tesla passed Volkswagen to become the world's second most valuable carmaker.