UK mobile networks face problems

The UK's mobile networks are experiencing problems with their services.

EE told the BBC it is something "that is affecting all operators and we are working closely to fix it".

The problem is being blamed on "interconnect issues" stemming from one operator, O2.

"We don't believe it is connected to the rise in home working [due to the coronavirus]," added EE.

O2 has posted on its website that some customers are experiencing issues with its voice service.

Vodafone said that it was a "short-lived problem" only affecting around 9% of voice calls on 3G networks.

"All operators are working together on the matter," a spokesman told the BBC.