NHS dashboard to predict protective gear shortages

The NHS has begun feeding medics' use of personal protective equipment (PPE) into a centralised "data store".

The system is designed to help it identify which hospitals and GP surgeries are most at risk of running out of the kit to address the problem before it occurs.

Decision-makers should be able to start seeing the information via a computer dashboard within a fortnight.

NHS staff say their lives have been put at risk because of PPE shortages.

The government has said it is working "around the clock" to address the issue.

NHS Providers - an organisation that represents 90% of the health service's foundation trusts and trusts in England - told the BBC that supplies of gowns and visors in particular remain an unresolved problem.

Health chiefs already use the dashboard system to help make decisions on how to redistribute ventilators, intensive care unit (ICU) beds and other critical equipment.

However, privacy campaigners have raised concerns about one of the tech firms involved in the project.

