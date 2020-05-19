Image copyright Apple Image caption Stores will have fewer people and everyone will need to wear a face mask

Apple is gradually reopening its US stores, following easing of lockdowns intended to slow the Covid-19 pandemic.

But there will be strict rules for customers, including the wearing of a face mask. If customers don't have their own, one will be provided.

Visitors will also be asked a set of health questions at the door and have their temperature checked.

There will be a reduced number of customers in the store and deep cleans will happen throughout the day.

About 100 Apple stores have already reopened worldwide.

Image copyright Apple Image caption One-on-one help will still be allowed

In a post detailing how the new measures would apply in the US, Apple said: "When a store in your area does take this step to reopen... things may look and feel a little different.

"For one thing, you'll find yourself with plenty of space."

One-on-one help at its so-called genius bars will still be provided, at a suitable distance.

Apple will also allow customers to collect goods from outside, in order to limit the number of in-store visitors.

In the UK, some garden centres and DIY stores have been allowed to reopen - but the government has not yet said when High Street shops can start trading again.