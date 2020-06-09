Honda's global operations hit by cyber-attack

Image copyright Reuters

Honda has said it is dealing with a cyber-attack that is impacting its operations around the world.

"Honda can confirm that a cyber-attack has taken place on the Honda network," the Japanese car-maker said in a statement.

It added that the problem was affecting its ability to access its computers servers, use email and otherwise make use of its internal systems.

"There is also an impact on production systems outside of Japan," it added.

"Work is being undertaken to minimise the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities."

The firm - which makes motorcycles, cars, generators and lawn mowers, among other products - said one of its internal servers was attacked externally.

It added that "the virus had spread" throughout its network, but did not provide further details.

Skip Twitter post by @HondaCustSvc At this time Honda Customer Service and Honda Financial Services are experiencing technical difficulties and are unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding. — Honda Automobile Customer Service (@HondaCustSvc) June 8, 2020 Report

Honda currently runs a factory in Swindon, where it makes its Civic cars, which is due to close in 2021.

The company has confirmed that work at the UK plant has been halted alongside a suspension of other operations in North America, Turkey, Italy and Japan.

However, it added that it hoped some of the affected sites would go back online this afternoon or later this week.

Some cyber-security experts have said it looks like a ransomware attack, which means that hackers might have encrypted data or locked Honda out of some of its IT systems.

The company has insisted no data has been breached and added that "at this point, we see minimal business impact".

Honda employs nearly 220,000 people worldwide across more than 400 group affiliate companies.