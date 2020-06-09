Vodafone's UK network suffers voice call problems

Image copyright PA Media

Subscribers to Vodafone's UK mobile network have had problems making and receiving calls.

While the issue prevented voice calls connecting, customers were still able to text and use mobile data.

According to Downdetector, the problem began shortly after 17:00 BST and affected people across the country.

A spokeswoman for Vodafone said a fix was made shortly after 18:00 BST and that its operations had "started recovering" shortly afterwards.

She added that not all Vodafone's users had been affected.

Skip Twitter post by @bighonez My self storage business is affected. Our entry gate is operated via a Vodafone SIM card. Customers cannot get in or out!! — David Jones (@bighonez) June 9, 2020 Report

Earlier the firm had told the BBC that the incident had impacted "a large number of customers".

"I understand it's particularly inconvenient, especially in a lockdown situation, and we're working hard to rectify it for that reason," a spokesman added.